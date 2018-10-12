SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Eliza Hodge, a senior, of Topsham, and Victoria Newbill, a senior, of Wilton, were named to the 2018 spring semester dean’s list at Bryant University.

See more college news.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.