Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, John Hacket and Sharron Hinckley, and Paul Jones and Paul Sherman.

Winners on Thursday were Debby Gardiner and Paul Mitnik, Tom Simmons and Dennis Purington, and David Offer and Ben Lund.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton, Suzon Morrison and Daivid Bourque tied with Pat Kick and Joanna Denis for second place, and Carroll and Audrey Harding, placed third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Wednesday was David Lathe, Jane Gilbert placed second and Kay O’Brien placed third.

The bridge winner on Thursday was Pat Leach, Kay O’Brien placed second and Diane Grant placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Dennis Perkins and Pat Nutt, Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third, and Sylvia Palmer and Jackie Gamache tied with Wilma Pouliot and Carmen Landry for fourth place.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

Share