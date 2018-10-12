Dennis L. Keschl

Party affiliation:

Republican

Social media accounts:

Facebook

Occupation:

Town manager, Belgrade

Education:

Masters of science

Community Organizations:

Maine State Museum Commission; Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine; Belgrade Historical Society; Seven Lakes Alliance; Belgrade Regional Conservation Alliance; Belgrade Lakes Region Business Group; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Kennebec Valley Council of Governments; Belgrade Public Library.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hunting, fishing and boating, history (local and regional), antiques, reading, traveling, trail hiking, science (astronomy and astrophysics).

Family status:

Widower, 2 adult children, 1 grandchild

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations and Financial Affairs, Environment and Natural Resources, State and Local Government

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Any legislation providing a strategic and comprehensive approach, including targeted enforcement, treatment, and public education and awareness.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

The Government Oversight Committee and the Office of Program and Government Accountability recently finished a lengthy investigation on this issue. Use it as a roadmap to guide future legislation.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

While I support a proficiency-based system, the decision whether or not to keep proficiency-based diplomas is best left up to our local districts to decide.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Presently, I do not support a universal health care system due to its cost.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No … it is a bad bill for so many reasons. Increases income taxes up by $300 million, lowers job creation, undermines programs for some of our most needy Mainers, and is potentially unconstitutional.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Once elected by the people to serve, your allegiance is to the people and you must govern to serve the people who elected you and not a party. Principled compromise by both sides is essential.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I recently was introduced to music by the Dave Matthews Band and am thoroughly enjoying listening to this talented group, their music and song lyrics.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

