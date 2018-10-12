The End Domestic Violence 5K Race will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on the campus of Good Will-Hinckley, 16 Prescott Drive in Hinckley. The event is hoste by the Somerset County Domestic Violence Task Force.

This 5K (3.1 mile) loop course starts and ends at Maine Academy of Natural Sciences. A free kids’ fun run, new this year, will begin at 9 a.m. Walkers and teams are welcome, and food vendors will be on hand.

All proceeds will benefit the Family Violence Project.

Registration will cost $20 for adults and $15 for students through Sunday, Oct. 14. There will be a $2.75 processing fee per runner added at checkout.

Day of race registration will be held from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. The cost will be $25 for adults and $20 for students. Those who register on race day will receive T-shirts on a first-come, first-served until the T-shirts are gone.

If race is canceled because of weather conditions, there will be no make-up date and no refunds.

For more information, visit runinarace.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >