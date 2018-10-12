I support Thom Harnett to be my state representative. I could share a long list of reasons, including Thom’s priorities to work towards affordable health care for families like ours and property taxes that make sense to homeowners, but the leading reason that I have the utmost confidence in Thom’s ability to represent us in the House is his connection with the community.

Thom’s role as Gardiner mayor finds him not just at City Hall but out in the community regularly, volunteering at and attending local activities and events, supporting our small businesses, and taking time to connect with each person he meets. I have had to pleasure to volunteer alongside Thom over the years and know he will continue to stay connected with the residents of our community and speak for us with integrity in the House.

Martialia Files

Gardiner

