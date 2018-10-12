A family-run Harpswell business has been voted the best small marina by a national trade and lifestyle publication.
Marinalife, which publishes a magazine and maintains a website for boaters, selected the Dolphin Marina & Restaurant as its 2018 winner in the small marina category. The winner was determined by a six-month long survey of boaters in the U.S. and abroad, according to a news release from Marinalife.
“We are grateful to have amazing staff and loyal customers who make ‘The Dolphin’ a first-choice destination on the coast of Maine,” said William Saxton, marina manager. “It’s an awesome experience to manage a family-run business in one of the best places in the world. Our commitment to our heritage, and our desire to constantly improve, will never diminish.”
The marina is situated in Pott’s Harbor, with direct, deep water access from the ocean, and is protected by the surrounding Casco Bay islands.
Chick’s Marina in Kennebunkport placed third in the survey.
