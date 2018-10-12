I have known Erin Herbig for over a decade. We worked together at a local restaurant when she came back to Belfast from college to be a part of our hometown community. She, like myself, was born and raised here, and has deep family roots in Waldo County.

For the last eight years Erin has been working hard for us in the Maine House of Representatives. As a business owner, I have felt the impact of her work to support our area business growth. I also appreciate her work to bring vocational programs, apprenticeship programs and a community college center to Waldo County to encourage younger folks and families to stay in our area so we can thrive for generations to come.

I cannot imagine a better champion for Waldo County, and I cannot wait to vote for Erin in November to represent Waldo County in the state Senate.

Raymelle V. Moody-Guthrie

Belfast

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: