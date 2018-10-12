I am writing in support of Erin Herbig, candidate for Senate District 11. Throughout the nine years that I have known Erin, she has been committed to helping the people and businesses of Waldo County. A native of Belfast, Erin is an honest, positive-thinking and tireless advocate for the rights of all people regardless of income or family background.

Erin has served in the Maine House of representatives for the past eight years, most recently as the majority leader. During that time she has been committed to implementing policies to help move Waldo County forward. As a senator she will continue her commitment to implementing good policies, always striving to move Waldo County forward.

I will be casting my vote for Erin Herbig, and urge you to do so as well.

Marjorie Gormley

Belfast

