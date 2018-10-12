The Central Maine Regional Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste and unwanted medication collection will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Winslow Public Works Complex, 135 Halifax St.

The Kennebec Valley Council of Governments and participating towns have retained the services of a licensed company that will process and dispose of HHW from area residents, according to a news release from Mark L. Turner, City of Waterville Director of Public Works. These items include all paint, gas, motor oil, pesticides, cleaners, pool chemicals, TVs, computers and unwanted medications as well as other difficult to get rid of materials that could potentially harm people and pets.

KVCOG, in partnership with area police departments will concurrently host the 11th annual pharmaceutical collection with the goal of keeping discarded medications and controlled substances out of the water table, lakes and rivers and also voluntarily removing these from homes where they can lead to accidental poisoning, theft or abuse.

Residents of Belgrade, Benton, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Oakland, Vassalboro, Waterville and Winslow must register to participate. Fees may apply.

For more information about collection in the above towns, contact your town office or solid waste department for further information.

For more information about the Central Maine Regional collection, call Mark L. Turner, City of Waterville, director of Public Works, at 680-4744.

Share

< Previous

Next >