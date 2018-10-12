The Kennebec Historical Society’s October public presentation “An Uncommon Cape: Researching the Histories and Mysteries of a Property” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Maine State Library, 230 State St. in Augusta.

Eleanor Phillips Brackbill will present the illustrated talk. When she bought her house, three mysteries precipitated an investigation into an otherwise ordinary property.

Intent upon finding the facts, she peeled back layers of history, allowing the house and the land to tell their stories, while uncovering a past inextricably woven into four centuries of American history. As she unraveled the mysteries, it occurred to her that everyone’s home has a story to tell.

For more information, call 622-7718.

