On Nov. 6, please vote to re-elect Colleen Madigan of Waterville to the Maine House of Representatives. I have known Colleen as a colleague, neighbor and friend for many years. I worked closely with her on increasing insurance coverage for Maine kids with autism. In the Legislature, Colleen has skill, credibility and compassion. As an aside, I believe both Colleen and Bruce White in the neighboring district will be effective representatives for us in the Maine House.

The greater Waterville area is seeing exciting developments in its downtown and with recent investments by our colleges. In this race for representative, Colleen Madigan is the best choice because she both supports and appreciates this tremendous progress and opportunity, but will not lose her focus of working for every resident, family, and property taxpayer.

Please support Colleen Madigan for the House of Representatives.

Henry Beck

Waterville

