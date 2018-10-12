More than ever (or once again for those of us who recall the 1960s), it’s important to remember that voting is the only power you have once your representation fails to hear you.

Don’t forget to view the upcoming election for state representative in Waterville and Oakland in the context of the recent railroaded ascension to the Supreme Court of Brett Kavanaugh.

Whom do you want to be your voice in Augusta? A member of the same party whose exclusive older white man’s club was on embarrassing display to hear Dr. Christine Ford’s allegations? Or a member of the far more diverse party — men and women, black and white — that tried to bring measured reason to the process?

Accordingly, Colleen Madigan will get my vote regardless of what happens before Nov. 6. I hope she’ll also get yours. Remember — it’s the only power you’ve got.

Bernie Huebner

Waterville

