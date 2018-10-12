LINCOLN — A woman who killed herself by stepping in front of a tanker truck on I-95 last week had been pregnant at the time, according to her obituary.
Heidi McGovern, 26, was carrying her 2-year-old son Enoch when she walked in front of the truck on Oct. 4. McGovern was killed instantly and her son was thrown from her arms. He was critically injured and remains at Eastern Maine Medical Center, where his condition has improved, according to News Center Maine (WCSH).
“Heidi had so much in store here on earth, yet, she made this decision and God lovingly extended His hand, welcoming her and her precious unborn baby to His eternal Heavenly home,” the obituary notice said.
McGovern’s family described her in an interview with News Center Maine as “the sweetest woman you have ever met” who loved her family. They said she struggled with depression and that it eventually caused her to take her own life.
“Her violin and mandolin lay silent, as well as her sweet soprano voice,” the obituary said. “But those of us who know the Lord as our Saviour, being born again, will meet her in Glory someday, where we will never have to say ‘Good-bye’ again.”
