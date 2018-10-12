The Skowhegan Public Works Department recently announced its schedule for the town’s annual leaf pickup.

Those who live on the following streets are asked to have leaves raked beyond to the edge of the road, but not so far as to impeded traffic.

Leaf pickup is scheduled for the following days:

• Monday, Oct. 15, the streets between North and Madison avenues;

• Tuesday, Oct. 16, the streets west of Main Street;

• Wednesday, Oct. 17, the streets west of Madison Avenue;

• Thursday, Oct. 18, the streets east of Main Street;

• Friday, Oct. 19, the streets east of North Avenue;

• Monday, Oct. 20, the streets between Madison and North avenues;

• Tuesday, Oct. 21, the streets west of Main Street;

• Wednesday, Oct. 22, the streets west of Madison Avenue;

• Thursday, Oct. 23, the streets east of Main Street; and

• Friday, Oct. 24, the streets east of North Avenue.

Leaf pick will continue as time and weather conditions permit to ensure that storm drain systems continue do not become plugged with leaves.

The Skowhegan Public Works Department will pick up leaves on all streets that have curbing and storm drainage systems.

Residents also can dispose of leaves by taking them to the town’s transfer station facility for composting.

For more information, call 474-6911.

