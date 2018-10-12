WATERVILLE — Registration is open for the Thomas Cup, Thomas College’s fourth annual gaming and IT competition. The free event will be held from 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, through 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the college, 180 West River Road.

Open to high school and home-schooled upper-class students, the competition will feature up to 32 teams competing for top bragging rights in several technology competitions, including League of Legends gaming competition, Nerf wars with robots, an innovation challenge, a new cyber elimination challenge, and a realistic crime scene investigation event, according to a news release from the college.

“We are so proud of how much this competition has taken off during the last few years. Students across Maine are proud to be winners of the Thomas Cup and to have participated in this challenging and fun competition,” said Professor of Information Management Frank Appunn, according to the release. “Students will be impressed by some new competitions, as well as being on the Thomas College campus with current Thomas College students.”

Last year, the event was the closest competition yet with only 3-5 points separating the top three teams. Wells High School was the overall winner of the 2017 Thomas Cup.

Team and individual registrations should be completed by Oct. 25 at www.thomas.edu/thomas-cup.

For more information, contact Jim Delorie at [email protected] or 859-1183.

