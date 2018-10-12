I am writing in support of Ben Twitchell for the Maine House of Representatives District 78 (Winslow and part of Benton). I have had the opportunity to serve with Ben on the Winslow Town Council and have been very impressed with Ben’s ability to represent the people’s best interests.

Ben has consistently shown that he makes decisions based on an independent assessment as to what is the best common-sense solution for the people.

We need Ben in Augusta because he has the experience and willingness to work in a productive manner to address the issues that the state must face. As an example, I am confident that he will vote to fully restore state revenue sharing to the towns thereby providing real property tax relief.

In these times of partisan rhetoric, Ben will provide the leadership we need to realize positive change.

Ken Fletcher

Winslow

Share

filed under: