The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Farm Service Agency in Orono continues to provide free consults to Maine farmers through January on production and financial record-keeping. During the consultation, farmers will be asked to identify their record-keeping needs and will work individually with UMaine Extension professional staff to increase their skills or adopt new tools.

Consults will be done by phone, email and video chat unless in-person assistance is needed. Also included will be information about FSA risk management programs and records required for eligibility.

Consults are free, confidential and require only a participant’s time.

For more information, to set up a consultation or request a reasonable accommodation, contact Calvert Schaefer at 443-340-4324 or [email protected].

