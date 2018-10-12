MONMOUTH — Cody Michaud scored on a corner kick in the first half to lead Monmouth to a 3-0 victory over previously undefeated Hall-Dale in boys soccer action Friday afternoon.

The Mustangs (10-2) led 1-0 at the half. Tommy Neal converted a relay from Hayden Fletcher well inside the penalty box for the second Monmouth goal. Nate Ashton completed the scoring with an unassisted tally late in the second half.

Goalie Sam Sheaffer had nine saves for the Bulldogs (12-1), while goalie Brock Bates stopped seven to earn the win in net for Monmouth.

ERSKINE 3, WATERVILLE 1: Three different players scored to lead a balanced attack in the Eagles’ KVAC B win in South China.

Garrett Keezer, Liam Perfetto and Dominic Denico each had a goal for Erskine (5-6-3). David McGraw made five saves.

Ben Danner scored for Waterville (6-7-1) and Ethan Nurick made 10 saves.

OAK HILL 2, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Oak Hill jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first half and was able to hang on for the Mountain Valley Conference win.

Caleb Leighton started the scoring for Oak Hill (8-5), followed by Riley Worth who scored before halftime to double the lead. Oak Hill out-shot Spruce Mountain (2-11) 14-3.

Spruce goalkeeper Jacob Bryant saved 12 shots while Cole Whitten saved three in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

WINTHROP 3, BOOTHBAY 1: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone had a hat trick to carry the visiting Ramblers to the MVC win.

Brooke Turnham made eight saves in net for Winthrop (9-3-1).

Reagan Cola scored for Boothbay (5-9-0) and Emily Crocker stopped 13 shots.

CARRABEC 2, TELSTAR 1: Lauren Chestnut and Lilly Augustine each scored a goal to lead the Cobras to the MVC win in Bethel.

Ashley Cates and Makayla Vicneire had an assist apiece for Carrabec (6-6-2) and Aislynn Slate made seven saves.

Kaity Killam scored for Telstar (5-9-0) and Luci Rothwell stopped 13 shots.

OAK HILL 3, HALL-DALE 0: Audrey Bauer scored twice to pace the Raiders to the MVC win in Wales.

Gabrielle Chessie also scored for Oak Hill (12-2-0) while Anna Beach and Julia Noel each had an assist. Paige Gonya made six saves.

Maggie Gross stopped five shots for Hall-Dale (10-4-0).

MARANACOOK 1, LEWISTON 0: Kate Mohlar’s first half goal was the difference for the Black Bears in a win over the Blue Devils in Readfield.

Skye Webb had 14 saves to earn the shutout for Maranacook (9-1-3).

Gemma Landry had 16 saves for Lewiston (2-9-2).

MESSALONSKEE 3, MT. BLUE 1: Anika Elias scored a pair of goals as Messsalonskee swooped in for a KVAC A victory.

The Cougars (2-10-1) played tough. Ace Provencher scored an unassisted tally midway through the second half to cut the deficit in half for Mt. Blue.

Chloe Sisson converted a pass from Caitlin Parks to round out the scoring for the Eagles (12-1-0).

Goalie Mackenzie Libby was valiant in net for Mt. Blue, making 22 saves in the effort. Goalie Hannah DelGuidice allowed the only Cougar shot into the cage.

