My husband is a pharmacist. Hardly a day goes by that I don’t hear a heart-wrenching story about an ordinary person struggling to afford the medicine they need to stay healthy. Our health care system is broken and too many people are falling through the cracks.

Meanwhile, our currant representation in Augusta does nothing to help, and in fact votes repeatedly to turn down chances to cover more people. It’s time for a change. That’s why I am voting for Jason Putnam for my state representative. He’s married to a nurse and understands the struggles of regular people just trying to stay healthy so they can keep working and support their families. He’ll do everything he can to cover more people by building on the systems that are already working. It’s the right thing to do and in the long run it will save us money.

Vote Putnam Nov. 6.

Carlarae Twadelle

Pittston

