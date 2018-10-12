Charles M. Washuk has been selected for promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Air Force.

Washuk is currently serving as chief, Acquisitions Operations Branch with Space And Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California. He has served in the military for 16 years.

Washuk is the son of Bonnie Zaccaro, of Portland, and grandson of John Clark, of Farmingdale.

He is a 1998 graduate of St. Dominic Academy, Auburn. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2002 from St. Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire.

Share