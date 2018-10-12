Bruce White, who is running for state representative, belongs working for the people of Waterville. I have known Bruce for many years, and a good part of that time through his service on the board of Taconnet Federal Credit Union. Bruce is always prepared, and he listens to everyone with the utmost respect.

If you want honesty and integrity, vote for Bruce.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Karen Denis

Winslow

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.