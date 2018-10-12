Bruce White, who is running for state representative, belongs working for the people of Waterville. I have known Bruce for many years, and a good part of that time through his service on the board of Taconnet Federal Credit Union. Bruce is always prepared, and he listens to everyone with the utmost respect.
If you want honesty and integrity, vote for Bruce.
Karen Denis
Winslow
