Franklin Memorial, Northern Light Inland recognized for tobacco-free achievements

Franklin Memorial Hospital, in Farmington, and Northern Light Inland Hospital, in Waterville, have been recognized for achieving the gold level in the 2018 Gold Star Standards of Excellence Program for efforts to prohibit smoking and tobacco use on their campuses and addressing client tobacco use.

The hospitals were among the awardees honored Sept. 27 at the ninth annual Tobacco-Free Hospital Gold Star Standards of Excellence Awards celebration, hosted by the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence’s Breathe Easy initiative at the Maine Hospital Association headquarters in Augusta.

The event, attended by hospital and public health stakeholders from across the state, recognized efforts by Maine hospitals to address tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure. Thirty-two hospitals and three individual Gold Star Champions were highlighted for their achievements in advancing their campus smoke- and tobacco-free policies as well as promoting tobacco-free lifestyles.

Respiratory therapist and tobacco treatment specialist Heidi Hilton accepted the award on behalf of Franklin Memorial.

“As part of our tobacco prevention efforts all clinical employees receive a packet of information with tools and ways to address patients’ tobacco use as part of their new employee orientation process,” she said, according to a hospital news release. “In addition I personally meet with all tobacco users who are admitted to our hospital to determine if a tobacco replacement product may be needed to make their stay more comfortable and to help those who wish to quit, access the resources they need to become tobacco free.”

Waterville Creates! appoints Towne as marketing director

Waterville Creates!, an arts and cultural organization, has promoted Nate Towne to the position of marketing director effective Oct. 1.

As marketing director, Towne’s duties include guiding and managing the marketing efforts of Waterville Creates! together with its arts-based partner organizations while promoting the Waterville region as a cultural destination in central Maine, according to the organization.

Towne has managed the Waterville Creates! marketing program since joining Waterville Creates! in April 2016 as marketing manager. He works closely with its team and its collaborative partners to help raise the profile of arts and community-based programming through advertising, social media, websites, event calendars, word of mouth, direct mail, marketing collateral, experiential events and collaborative marketing partnerships. He also coordinates the marketing efforts for the newly launched Downtown Arts Center community capital campaign.

Before joining Waterville Creates!, Nate worked at a number of the nation’s leading advertising and public relations agencies, was a syndicated journalist covering news and entertainment, and ran his own public relations firm. Nate holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications from Boston University and earned his master’s degree in integrated marketing communications from Emerson College. He is the co-owner of Christopher Hastings Confections, is the chairman of the Kennebec Valley Tourism Council, and is the communications chairman for the Rotary Club of Waterville.

Augusta law firm hires new associate

The office of Bourassa & Petersen, P.A. has hired Rachel A. Petersen as an associate.

Petersen grew up in Augusta, graduating at the top of her class in 2010 from Cony High School, according to a news release from the firm. She attended Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, majoring in mathematics and graduating magna cum laude in 2014.

Petersen received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maine School of Law, where she graduated summa cum laude in May 2017. She spent the past year as a law clerk for the Maine Superior Court in Augusta. She is joining the law office originally established by her grandfather, Donald J. Bourassa, in 1959, and is now run by her father, Daniel S. Petersen. She plans to focus her practice on elder law, estate planning, probate, wills, trusts, trustee and conservatorship services, taxes, corporations, real estate and deeds.

Compiled from contributed releases

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: