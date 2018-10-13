I am excited that so many women have chosen to run for office this election season. Having different perspectives and life experiences is so important for making good policies for all.

I am especially thrilled to be in a district where both my state senate and house races include women, Jan Collins and Carol Carothers.

Both these women are educated, articulate, down-to-earth leaders who study issues and use research and facts to help solve policy problems. I have had the pleasure to speak with both women and found them to be very thoughtful about the issues facing us today.

Please take some time to get to know these talented women and vote on Nov. 6. This is an especially important election and we have the chance to elect some especially competent women.

Deborah Stahler

Mount Vernon

