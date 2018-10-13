FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots offensive playbook has challenged countless receivers, stars elsewhere who come in and out of Gillette Stadium without being able to catch on or really connect with Tom Brady.

Ask Chad Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Chad Jackson, Bethel Johnson, Taylor Price, Josh Boyce or Aaron Dobson.

But Josh Gordon, the Patriots’ newest wide receiver, says that his transition has been fairly smooth.

“It’s hasn’t been too tough,” Gordon said on Friday. “I think that’s greatly due in part to the amount of help I receive from my teammates here, definitely Tom. All the receivers help bring me along on a daily basis, the coaches, just giving me all these resources I need and me taking advantage of it, going home and studying daily. I think … having a certain amount of experience in the league already and seeing so many different offenses and stuff, I think the language of it is somewhat familiar. It hasn’t been too tough.”

Gordon missed two seasons because of substance-abuse suspensions, but when available he played under four head different coaches and five offensive coordinators in Cleveland, so the experience of learning new systems has helped.

In two games since being traded to the Patriots three weeks ago, Gordon has four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. He’s had solid production for someone who’s played 34 total offensive snaps. But familiarity has also been fostered with Gordon’s locker right next to Brady.

“Most of the day we end up talking football, whether it be in the locker room here, briefly, or most of the meeting rooms or time after practice,” Gordon said. “We carve our times and make it happen. We make sure if there’s something that might be a concern for him or me or he wants to know how I like to do something or I want to know how he wants to do something, I just ask and he’s open about it. He makes it easy for me to communicate with him. It makes it a real natural type of relationship.”

As he spoke with reporters for the first time before a Patriots game, Gordon also detailed the assistance he’s received from New England character coach Jack Easterby. Hired in 2013 in the aftermath of former tight end Aaron Hernandez’s murder charge, Easterby is the only character coach on an NFL staff. His aid has come mostly away from the field.

“Jack’s been huge with helping me move and get acclimated to the city, to the environment. He’s been hands-on. Very hands-on,” Gordon said. “Kinda just made this whole process that much easier for me, so really appreciative of him.”

Gordon says he’s moved his family to the area. He and his girlfriend are actively working to make a new home.

“I consider the people in this community and around it family. They treat us nice everywhere we go,” Gordon said. “It’s been a great experience.”

CHRIS HOGAN was a new addition to the team’s injury report Wednesday with a thigh injury, and he was a non-participant Thursday.

But not to worry. According to reports, the Patriots receiver should be cleared to play against the Chiefs.

Hogan has 11 receptions on 19 targets for 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Hogan’s played at least 86 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in every game to date. He’s also taken 11 on special teams.

