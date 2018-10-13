Attorney General Janet Mills for governor? Tony Sanborn served 27 years for a murder he didn’t commit before the state’s witness admitted she’d lied. A judge set his conviction aside and ordered a post-conviction review.

That’s when Mills made an offer: Preserve the attorney general’s perfect record by pleading guilty now in exchange for immediate release from prison, or go back to prison until the AG thinks she can somehow repair the state’s tattered case for that review.

This was Mills’ idea of “justice” for an innocent man — making him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Tony took it and went free.

Now she wants to be governor. Wow!

James P. Moore

Brunswick

