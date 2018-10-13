IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:46 a.m., a well-being check was done on North Belfast Avenue.
10:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
11:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
11:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:52 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bridge Street.
11:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.
11:59 a.m., a well-being check was done on Cedar Street.
1:27 p.m., theft was reported on Laurel Street.
1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
2:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
4:20 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
4:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.
5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Melville Street.
5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Street.
6:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Boothby Street.
7:36 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.
8:18 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Riverside Drive.
8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bedford Street.
11:21 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on State Street.
Saturday at 1 a.m., simple assault was reported on Front Street.
2:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.
2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
3:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gannett Street.
3:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 9:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 6:23 p.m., theft was reported on Harmony Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 12:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Blue Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 7:52 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Brunswick Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 1:07 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hinckley Road.
1:52 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Canaan Road.
2:10 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Mutton Lane.
IN DETROIT, Friday at 3:19 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 8 a.m., theft was reported on Pirate Lane.
12:31 p.m., a case involving mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.
3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
9:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.
9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ohio Hill Road.
10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brayley Avenue.
1:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 4:10 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
Saturday at 12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN JAY, Friday at 6:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
11:34 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 7:45 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Mercer Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 7:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Stanley Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:20 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Sawtelle Road.
12:24 p.m., a case involving criminal mischief was reported on Rice Rips Road.
1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road.
6:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road. An arrest was made.
6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 7:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chester Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 3 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hartland Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
11:55 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Timberview Drive.
2:32 p.m., a complaint was made on Main Street.
2:43 p.m., a complaint was made on Island Avenue.
4:44 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Turner Avenue.
9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Street.
Saturday at 12;15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.
1:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Family Circle.
IN STRONG, Friday at 10:05 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.
11:13 a.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.
12:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Hillside Avenue.
12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
12:53 p.m., assault was reported on King Court.
1:12 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on JFK Plaza.
2:13 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dalton Street.
5:20 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hathaway Street.
6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Avenue.
6:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Western Avenue.
6:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive. Two arrests were made.
7:09 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:22 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on College Avenue.
Saturday at 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
1:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue. An arrest was made.
IN WILTON, Friday at 8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:06 p.m., Chelsea Ann Wyman, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Western Avenue.
7:13 p.m., Craig S. Preo, 54, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant, on Union Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 5:05 p.m., April Rose Hackett, 34, of New Sharon, was arrested on a warrant.
10:20 p.m., Christine Lynn Pica Diaz, 50, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:10 p.m., Kenneth A. Tukey, 54, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 6:16 p.m., Cody Alexander Swanson, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday at 2:11 a.m., Barry E. Owens, 60, of Marlborough, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:59 a.m., Jeremiah Musselman, 40, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:12 p.m., Kyle Joseph Weeks, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
Saturday 1:01 a.m., Chase Duguay, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and underage consumption of alcohol.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:22 a.m., Jacob John Bizier, 28, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:16 p.m., a 66-year-old Lewiston man was summonsed on a charge of passing a stopped school bus on State Street.
