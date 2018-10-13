IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:46 a.m., a well-being check was done on North Belfast Avenue.

10:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

11:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:52 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bridge Street.

11:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

11:59 a.m., a well-being check was done on Cedar Street.

1:27 p.m., theft was reported on Laurel Street.

1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

2:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

4:20 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Melville Street.

5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Street.

6:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Boothby Street.

7:36 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.

8:18 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bedford Street.

11:21 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on State Street.

Saturday at 1 a.m., simple assault was reported on Front Street.

2:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.

2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

3:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gannett Street.

3:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 9:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 6:23 p.m., theft was reported on Harmony Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 12:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Blue Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 7:52 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Brunswick Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 1:07 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hinckley Road.

1:52 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Canaan Road.

2:10 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Mutton Lane.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 3:19 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 8 a.m., theft was reported on Pirate Lane.

12:31 p.m., a case involving mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.

3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brayley Avenue.

1:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 4:10 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday at 12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 6:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

11:34 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 7:45 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 7:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Stanley Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:20 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Sawtelle Road.

12:24 p.m., a case involving criminal mischief was reported on Rice Rips Road.

1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road.

6:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road. An arrest was made.

6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 7:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chester Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 3 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hartland Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

11:55 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Timberview Drive.

2:32 p.m., a complaint was made on Main Street.

2:43 p.m., a complaint was made on Island Avenue.

4:44 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Turner Avenue.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Street.

Saturday at 12;15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

1:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Family Circle.

IN STRONG, Friday at 10:05 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.

11:13 a.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

12:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Hillside Avenue.

12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

12:53 p.m., assault was reported on King Court.

1:12 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on JFK Plaza.

2:13 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dalton Street.

5:20 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hathaway Street.

6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Avenue.

6:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Western Avenue.

6:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive. Two arrests were made.

7:09 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:22 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on College Avenue.

Saturday at 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

1:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue. An arrest was made.

IN WILTON, Friday at 8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:06 p.m., Chelsea Ann Wyman, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Western Avenue.

7:13 p.m., Craig S. Preo, 54, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant, on Union Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 5:05 p.m., April Rose Hackett, 34, of New Sharon, was arrested on a warrant.

10:20 p.m., Christine Lynn Pica Diaz, 50, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:10 p.m., Kenneth A. Tukey, 54, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 6:16 p.m., Cody Alexander Swanson, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 2:11 a.m., Barry E. Owens, 60, of Marlborough, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:59 a.m., Jeremiah Musselman, 40, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:12 p.m., Kyle Joseph Weeks, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

Saturday 1:01 a.m., Chase Duguay, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and underage consumption of alcohol.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:22 a.m., Jacob John Bizier, 28, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:16 p.m., a 66-year-old Lewiston man was summonsed on a charge of passing a stopped school bus on State Street.

