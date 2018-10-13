For 25 years I have owned and managed Maine Kyokushin Karate in Norway. My congressional representative, Bruce Poliquin, voted for H.R. 6760, a $3.9 trillion tax cut for his wealthy donors that threatens small businesses like mine.
It will double down on last year’s highly controversial tax legislation. By 2024 61 percent of the tax benefits from that bill will go the wealthiest 1 percent of business owners and only 4 percent will go to the bottom two-thirds. That would mean massive cuts to our infrastructure spending, health care, education, and our local budgets.
So why would Poliquin vote to double down on tax breaks to the uber rich at the cost of working Mainers? He has taken $1.6 million from political action committees and just 1.07 percent of his campaign donations were from small donors giving less than $200.
Liesha Petrovich
Norway
-
Nation & World
Israeli court stops deportation of former Florida student
-
Local Elections
Topsham ballot questions seek residents’ views on retail marijuana sales
-
Local Elections
House District 52: Rematch of 2016 race pits Democratic incumbent against Republican Navy veteran
-
Nation & World
Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by U.S. agents
-
Local Elections
House District 54: Two-term incumbent in Topsham faces challenge from local business owner