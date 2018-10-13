Sophia Pompeo’s third goal of the game, off a penalty stroke with 1:24 left in overtime, lifted sixth-seeded Cheverus to a 5-4 win over No. 11 Massabesic in a Class A South preliminary round game Saturday afternoon at Deering High’s Memorial Field.

The Stags (9-6) will visit No. 3 Scarborough (11-2-1) for a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Pompeo’s first goal came on a penalty stroke in the third minute. She made it 2-0 with 20:18 remaining in the first half.

The Mustangs (5-10) got on the board when Micaela Jacobs scored out of a scrum after a penalty corner, but Bella Booth answered to give the Stags a 3-1 halftime lead.

Lucia Pompeo scored four minutes into the second half to make it 4-1, but Massabesic roared back behind goals from Isabella Hurlburt and Emma Snyder, then pulled even on a Snyder goal with 7:37 left in regulation.

In overtime, after a Massabesic defender stopped Sophia Pompeo’s shot with her body, Pompeo took the penalty stroke and sent the ball past Maddy Pomerleau (16 saves).

Cheverus had a 21-13 shots advantage and a 12-11 edge in corners. Hannah Woodford of Cheverus stopped nine shots.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, SANFORD 1: Aliyah Bureau scored the winning goal with 18:39 remaining as the ninth-seeded Trojans (9-5-1) beat the eighth-seeded Spartans (7-8) in a Class A South prelim in Sanford.

Thornton took a 1-0 lead with 11:47 left in the first half on a goal by Jaigan Boudreau, assisted by Cat Henaire.

Sanford tied it just before halftime when Ruby LaChance converted a penalty corner from Kim Works.

Jenica Botting finished with six saves for the Trojans. Sanford’s Jordan Benvie had five saves.

Thornton moves on to play top-seeded Biddeford in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

CHEVERUS 48, WINDHAM 6: Teigan and Greydan Lindstedt combined for nearly 300 yards rushing as the Stags (5-2) answered Windham’s opening drive touchdown with 48 straight points and beat the Eagles (0-7) in Portland.

Cheverus scored on their first four possession as they took a 28-6 halftime lead.

Teigan Lindstedt and Sean Tompkins each rushed for two touchdowns.

MASSABESIC 34, BANGOR 7: Nicholas Roberge scored two second-half touchdowns and Ethan Roy returned an interception for a touchdown as the Mustangs (1-5) defeated the Rams (1-6) in Bangor.

FREEPORT 20, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 6: Aiden Michaud’s 21-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter broke a 6-6 tie as the Falcons (5-2) defeated the Seagulls (4-3) at Freeport.

Adam Ulrickson added a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

WINSLOW 35, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Rob Clark ran for two touchdowns, and the Raiders (4-3) built a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a win over the Panthers (3-4) in Waldoboro.

BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 9, WESTBROOK 1: Nine players scored for the Bulldogs (7-3-3) as they rolled to a win over the Blue Blazes (2-10-1) in Portland.

John Moran, Gracien Mukwa, Anselmo Tela and Cristo Vumpa staked Portland to a 4-0 halftime lead.

Chris Hatch scored for Westbrook.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, CHEVERUS 0: Cooper Mehlhorn scored in each half for the Red Riots (8-4) in a win over the Stags (8-3-2) at South Portland.

South Portland also got goals from Alex Kaurin, Damir Brkic and Alberto Kissaka. Shippen Savidge made four saves for the shutout.

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Eric McCullum took advantage of a deflected cross inside the 18 to score the only goal for the Trojans (6-6-1) against the Scots (2-7-4) at Standish.

SACOPEE VALLEY 7, WELLS 0: Mike Murphy finished with five goals and two assists as the Hawks (6-7) beat the Warriors (0-13-1) in Hiram.

Richie Watson and Ryan Meggison also scored.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1, POLAND 0: Drew LaCerda recorded the only goal as the Patriots (6-5-2) shut out the Knights (2-10) in Gray.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

FALMOUTH 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Lexi Bugbee’s goal early in the second half, assisted by Kelly Yoon, lifted the Yachtsmen (7-3-3) to a win over the Trojans (6-7) in Falmouth.

Jordan Wolf finished with seven saves for Falmouth.

WELLS 8, POLAND 0: Hannah Cottis finished with four goals and an assist as the Warriors (4-10) beat the Knights (3-10) in Wells.

Grace Boucher, Mackenzie Foss, Sarah Webb and Fran Ramsdell also scored for Wells, which led 3-0 at halftime.

Gabrielle Bolduc made nine saves for Poland.

YORK 7, LAKE REGION 0: Hallee Bando scored two of her three goals in the first half as the Wildcats (10-2-1) built a 5-0 lead and cruised past the Lakers (4-7-2) at York.

Eliza Linn added a pair of goals, Jackie Tabora and Kristen Leroux also scored, and Nina Howe collected four assists.

Madi Rock stopped 10 shots for Lake Region. Lily Brodsky had two saves for York.

BRUNSWICK 5, LEWISTON 0: Anna Kousky and Marley Groat each scored two goals as the Dragons (11-1-1) defeated the Blue Devils (2-10-1) in Lewiston.

Brunswick led 2-0 at halftime. Charlotte MacMillan rounded out the scoring.

Gemma Landry made 16 saves for the Blue Devils, and teammate Izzy Cormier added five saves. Brunswick’s Aisley Snell stopped six shots.

WAYNFLETE 2, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Clara Sandberg recorded a goal and an assist, and Devan Sherry also scored as the Flyers (4-9) edged the Raiders (1-11-1) at Fryeburg.

Morgan Fusco scored for Fryeburg.

Share

< Previous

Next >