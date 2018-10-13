Time is running out to stop the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect corridor. The nearly 50-mile clear cut for a 150-plus-foot-wide right of way is needed to connect Canada’s HydroQuebec power to Spain’s Avangrid transmission lines for energy delivery to Massachusetts.

The 90-plus-foot metal towers and thick transmission lines will impact some of the most wild and undeveloped areas in Maine — the Moose River Basin and Upper Kennebec Watershed. Not one kilowatt hour of power will stay in the state, but the environmental, ecologic and economic fallout will forever impact Maine.

The final opportunity for public comment to the Maine Public Utilities Commission is Oct. 17 in Hallowell. Your voice can help stop the corridor.

Sheryl Harth

Jackman

