I think as well as worry constantly about our kids’ future, being a native Mainer, mother, and pediatrician. Our current governor, president, and Rep. Bruce Poliquin have succeeded in widening the gap between the have and have-nots. They have worked to demolish health care, environmental protection and educational opportunities.
We all need to vote, and to vote for candidates who prioritize our well-being, If you want this for us and our children, we must vote to elect Jared Golden in the 2nd Congressional District and Janet Mills as governor.
Deborah Patten
Bath
