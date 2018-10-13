ST. ALBANS — An early morning fire Saturday left three Hartland Road residents’ home destroyed.

According to St. Albans Fire Chief Jason Emery, one man cut his arm on a piece of glass and was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital. No other injuries were reported. Emery said a wood stove probably started the fire.

“There is enough damage that it’s hard to say where it started, but there was a new (wood stove) put in recently, he had a fire in it last night and it sounds like that’s what started it,” Emery said.

The fire was reported at 3 a.m., and firefighters left the scene by about 9:30 a.m. According to Emery, three men around the age of 29 were living in the old single-family farmhouse, located at 179 Hartland Road. Only one was home at the time of the incident. The property was not insured.

Fire units from St. Albans, Hartland, Canaan, Pittsfield and Corinna went to the scene. While Emery expressed gratitude for the assistance from other towns, he said that the shortage of firefighters has been a continual problem for St. Albans.

“We have a lack of manpower, just like everyone,” he said. “We need more volunteers.”

