After viewing Bruce Poliquin’s television commercials, I could never vote for him again. He just does attack ads on his opponent. To attack in all your ads about your rival does nothing to promote your record.
I just know that Jared Golden served bravely in the Marines, worked for Sen. Susan Collins, and did a good job in the Maine Legislature. Too liberal for Maine? Another Nancy Pelosi? I don’t think he qualifies for any of those categories. I don’t think he ducks the press as our congressman does. I will support Golden.
Tullio Nieman
Farmington
-
Nation & World
Israeli court stops deportation of former Florida student
-
Local Elections
Topsham ballot questions seek residents’ views on retail marijuana sales
-
Local Elections
House District 52: Rematch of 2016 race pits Democratic incumbent against Republican Navy veteran
-
Nation & World
Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by U.S. agents
-
Local Elections
House District 54: Two-term incumbent in Topsham faces challenge from local business owner