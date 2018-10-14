After viewing Bruce Poliquin’s television commercials, I could never vote for him again. He just does attack ads on his opponent. To attack in all your ads about your rival does nothing to promote your record.

I just know that Jared Golden served bravely in the Marines, worked for Sen. Susan Collins, and did a good job in the Maine Legislature. Too liberal for Maine? Another Nancy Pelosi? I don’t think he qualifies for any of those categories. I don’t think he ducks the press as our congressman does. I will support Golden.

Tullio Nieman

Farmington

