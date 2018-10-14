MECHANIC FALLS — A large, old mill building on Lewiston Street was quickly destroyed by a massive fire Sunday afternoon, with flames throwing a cloud of thick, dark smoke that could be seen for miles.

The building served several businesses, including a warehouse for Maine Cycle, and was filled with vehicles and parts. Corcoran Environmental Services, which recycles plastics, also operates in the mill.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m., but by the time first responders assembled around 1:30 p.m., it had engulfed the building.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a portion of the building collapsed as more than 50 people stood on a nearby bridge watching.

“It was a very large fire that was extremely high with tons of black smoke,” said Lindsey Campbell, who lives in the area. “There were mini explosions. Nothing like I’ve ever seen in person before.”

Other witnesses reported flames that rose at least 80 feet into the sky.

David Hodgkin of Poland Spring was among the first on the scene. He said when he first arrived, there were flames shooting from the eaves of the building.

“It was fully engulfed within minutes,” Hodgkin said.

Police helped at least one man out of his apartment, which was located near the end of the mill that was burning.

Firefighters from more than 15 departments – including Oxford, Norway, Paris, Casco, Poland, New Gloucester and Auburn – were all called to the scene. Several firetrucks directed water onto the building.

A thick, black column of smoke rising from the blaze could be seen from miles around. Several people reported seeing smoke from as far away as the Oxford Plains Speedway. A few others reported they could see the smoke from Gray.

There were no immediate reports of injury. By 2:30 p.m., more fire crews from at least a dozen stations were being called in, either to help battle the blaze or to fill in at area stations. Tankers were sent from several towns, including Bowdoin, Bath and Lisbon.

Witnesses said it appeared the fire started at the Maine Cycle warehouse. According to the company website, the warehouse moved to the Lewiston Street location in 2015 from its former warehouse in Auburn.

The company, which buys, sells and trades motorcycles, ATVS and parts for these machines, specializes in models from the 1970s and ’80s.

An hour after the fire was first reported, there wasn’t much left of the mill and the flames were still roaring.

Allisa Greenwood watched the fire from the sidewalk.

“I remember this building from when I was this high,” she said. “My uncle used to come home from working in the mill and he’d smell.”

“That mill built this town,” said Hodgkin. “It’s a shame to see it go.”

Zakk Maher, who is the town manager in Mechanic Falls, said the proximity of the Little Androscoggin River beside the old mill building “gives us a little breathing room,” as crews worked to confine the fire on the back side of the building around 3 p.m.

Maher said he expected the cleanup would take days, but right now “the main goal is getting the firefighters through the process without anyone getting hurt.”

More than two hours after the fire was first reported, thick smoke was still rising high enough to be seen for miles.

Just before 3:30 p.m. a fire crew from Bowdoinham arrived to help crews manage the smoke and flames.

Just before 4 p.m., the American Legion post on nearby Elm Street opened up to serve food and water to firefighters and other first responders.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: