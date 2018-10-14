I support Terry Hayes for governor and would like to share my experience serving with Terry Hayes in the Maine Legislature.

Terry Hayes would always bring a constructive perspective to the issue at hand. Early on I noticed that partisan politics was not her perspective in problem-solving; instead, she wanted to craft a better solution or approach to the task at hand. No one party will have all the answers, but more important is the approach should be to embrace and understand the problem. Terry Hayes could be counted on to bring that to the table, enriching the effort without partisan tunnel vision.

I encourage all to support Terry Hayes for governor and work to end the partisan politics in Augusta. There is a better way with Terry Hayes.

H. David Cotta

China

