AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 4-10, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Dylan Austin, 19, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized use of property March 2, 2018, in Waterville; 14-day jail sentence; operating vehicle without license March 2, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

James L. Beaulieu II, 34, of Waterville, assault Oct. 29, 2017, in Waterville; 60-day jail sentence; two counts aggravated assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Mariah J. Bishop, 27, of Unity, operating while license suspended or revoked May 17, 2018, in Benton; $500 fine.

Alexandra M. Blaisdell, 21, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures July 1, 2018, in Winslow; $200 fine; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Douglas A. Blanchette, 35, of Winthrop, operating under the influence July 5, 2018, in Monmouth; $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release July 5, 2018, in Monmouth; two-day jail sentence.

George F. Browning III, 29, of Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked July 27, 2017, in Sidney; $250 fine. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 18, 2018, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Sept. 18, 2018, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Dalton Buck, 18, of Bangor, operating under the influence July 29, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Scott A. Bubar, 41, of Brunswick, found not guilty of reckless conduct and aggravated attempted murder May 19, 2017, in Belgrade.

John Andrew Burgess, 52, of Windsor, domestic violence assault March 6, 2017, in China, dismissed.

Ryan R. Cameron, 36, of Readfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 3, 2018, in Winthrop; $500 fine.

Abigail L. Carter, 36, of North Monmouth, operating under the influence April 10, 2018, in Monmouth; $500 fine.

Anthony Dow Jr., 27, of Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 26, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 14-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 6, 2018, in Augusta; 14-day jail sentence, $278.49 restitution; violating condition of release Oct. 6, 2018, in Augusta; 14-day jail sentence.

Andrew H. Dyer Jr., 34, of Albion, criminal mischief Aug. 7, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

James N. Furrow, 18, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions July 20, 2018, in Albion; $100 fine.

Derek M. Gauthier, 40, of Winthrop, criminal mischief May 10, 2018, in Augusta; 14-day jail sentence, $65 restitution.

Blake Leroy Gerald, 33, of Oakland, domestic violence assault March 12, 2018, in Oakland; 364-day jail sentence all but 75 days suspended, two-year probation.

John M. Grevois, 70, of Waterville, assault June 10, 2018, in Waterville; $300 fine.

John Griffin, 46, of Skowhegan, violation of community confinement monitoring program Aug. 22, 2018, in Augusta; 20-day jail sentence.

Ian M. Haywood, 34, of Waterville, domestic violence assault March 2, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Harrison B. Hite, 29, of Augusta, operating under the influence Oct. 11, 2017, in Augusta; $700 fine, 150-day license suspension. Failure to register vehicle Nov. 1, 2017, in Pittston; $150 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Derrick Laflamme, 40, of Benton, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 24, 2018, in Clinton; $300 fine.

Karen Lea, 42, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 24, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Daniel Leary, 27, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked March 30, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked May 22, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 13, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence.

Demarrio S. Long, 28, of Hallowell, terrorizing Aug. 2, 2018, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Michael Wade Marble Jr., 21, of New Sharon, criminal mischief April 10, 2018, in Mount Vernon; 48-hour jail sentence, $200 restitution; domestic violence terrorizing, same date and town, dismissed.

Joshua Evan Martel, 41, of Manchester, operating under the influence Jan. 26, 2018, in Belgrade; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Darcie A. Maynard, 34, of Raymond, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 2, 2018, in Sidney; $400 fine.

Mikala N. Morin, 18, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 2, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Miranda J. Noble, 39, of Windsor, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 19, 2017, in Windsor, dismissed.

Logan Paquette, 20, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor June 29, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Shawn Pelletier, 19, of Pineville, Louisiana, domestic violence assault June 6, 2017, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Michael A. Picardi, 60, of Augusta, two counts criminal trespass Aug. 26, 2017, and Aug. 27, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jesse Randazzo, 28, of Winslow, obstructing public ways and refusing to sign criminal summons July 23, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Michael J. Roinestad, 34, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 12, 2018, in Gardiner; 48-hour jail sentence, $6 restitution.

Thomas E. Simmons, 59, of Brooks, possessing firearm near school Feb. 6, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Lauren E. Smith, 24, of Windham, driving to endanger April 22, 2017, in Sidney, dismissed.

Mark A. Straub, 35, of Hudson, indecent conduct June 3, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Christopher J. Veader, 31, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 9, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

