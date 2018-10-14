IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:21 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Western Avenue.

9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Calumet Bridge.

3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

3:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:56 p.m., a well-being check was done on Memorial Bridge.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monroe Street.

Sunday at 1:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

1:59 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Water and Bond streets.

2:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Nadeaus Way.

4:19 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

4:37 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Bangor Street.

4:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:07 a.m., Todd H. Pooler, 55, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, after a traffic accident was reported on Water Street.

2:54 p.m., Benjamin Conroy, 29, of Windsor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combination) and violating conditions of release, after someone complained about traffic on North Belfast Avenue.

7:17 p.m., Jason L. Brown, 44, of Pittston was arrested on charges of failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and operating under the influence (alcohol), after someone complained about traffic on North Belfast Avenue.

Sunday at 1:13 a.m., Seth B. Jacobs, 30, of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant, after a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

1:35 a.m., Monica L. Wahl, 36, of Dresden was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), after a traffic stop was done on Stone Street.

