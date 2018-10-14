I’m a registered Democrat, but I’m pretty open-minded when it comes to who I vote for. I tend to vote for the person who I feel best understands the community and has a proven track record.

This year for state Senate, that’s Matt Pouliot. He’s been our state representative for six years. Plus, he grew up in Augusta and his family roots go way back here. He knows this community inside and out, and he and his wife are deeply involved in community organizations.

When it comes to the State House, I’d rather have someone who I trust to know their constituents and understand the community’s concerns than just someone who has the same letter after their name as I do. That’s why I’ll be casting my vote for Matt Pouliot as my next senator.

Steve Ronan

Augusta

