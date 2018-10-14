Recognizing that Maine has one of the oldest populations in the U.S., and recognizing how many of us and our relatives and friends will need care as we get older, I feel very grateful for the proposed home care bill.
I will vote yes on Question 1 because I know that supporting elders in their homes costs much less than having them receive that same care in a nursing home.
Marty Soule
Readfield
