ST. LOUIS — Ben Street and Andrew Cogliano scored third-period goals, Ryan Miller made 29 saves and the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday night.

Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks, who won for the third straight time in St. Louis.

Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues, and Vladimir Tarasenko had a pair of assists. Chad Johnson made 28 saves in his debut for St. Louis, which fell to 1-2-2 to start the season.

Street erased a 2-1 deficit for the Ducks at 7:16 of the third period, tipping a Josh Manson shot from the point past Johnson.

Cogliano chipped in the eventual winner with 5:16 left, beating Johnson between his pads with one second remaining on an Anaheim power play.

JETS 3, HURRICANES 1: Bryan Little broke a tie with 2:09 left and Winnipeg opened a six-game homestand with a victory.

Patrick Laine opened the scoring for the Jets at 4:14 of the third period, and Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal with a second left. Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 42 shots for the victory, allowing only Micheal Ferland’s tying goal.

Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Hurricanes.

After Laine one-timed a pass from Blake Wheeler on a power play to put the Jets ahead, Ferland poked home a shot from Dougie Hamilton. Little then slammed in the winner.

DEVILS 3, SHARKS 2: Kyle Palmieri scored two goals for the third straight game and New Jersey rallied from its first deficits of the season for a win at home against San Jose.

Jean-Sebastien Dea capped the two-goal, third-period outburst with the winner at 3:25 and Keith Kinkaid made 37 saves as the Devils started the season with three straight wins for the second straight year.

Joe Pavelski and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who headed home after a five-game trip. Martin Jones made 33 saves.

NOTES

JETS: The team put Marko Dano on waivers. The 23-year-old former first-round pick of Columbus had yet to play in a game this season.

