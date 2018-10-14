Gary Hilliard is the incumbent representative for House District 76, but he has dropped out of the race after winning the June Republican primary.

Maybe there are extenuating circumstances, but Hilliard’s actions precluded the citizens in his party in his district from having a primary contest to choose their own candidate. Instead, a few party leaders made the decision on their own to tap the Belgrade town manager to step into Hilliard’s spot on the ballot.

Dennis Keschl is proposing to hold both jobs at the same time. Those of us in the other five towns should worry a bit at Keschl’s ability to focus on the job of representing all of us.

Jim Perkins

Wayne

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: