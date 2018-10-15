A Portland man who for years helped run what authorities are calling Maine’s largest illegal gambling operation will not go to prison.

William Flynn, 77, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court to running an illegal gambling business. He was sentenced Monday to two years of probation, including 90 days of home confinement. He had already agreed to forfeit nearly $75,000.

Flynn, who struggled to stand in the courtroom and used a walker to exit, gave a brief statement to the court. He apologized to his family, saying he will spend the rest of his life trying to gain back their respect.

“It will forever be an asterisk beside the name William Flynn as convicted criminal, a distinction I never strived for,” Flynn said.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon D. Levy described unlawful gambling as “the type of crime that tears at the fabric of a community,” saying he believed it warrants a prison sentence. But the judge also said he did not impose one because of Flynn’s age and health problems, as well as his role as the only caretaker for his longtime partner.

“That should not in any way detract or minimize my assessment of how wrong what you did was,” Levy said. “This was not something you did simply a few times, but this was a way of life. You have much to atone for, as I know you recognize.”

According to court records, between 2010 and April 7, 2017, Flynn participated in Stephen Mardigan’s illegal sports gambling business operating in Portland. Mardigan, who pleaded guilty this spring to running an illegal gambling operation and money laundering, received bets on professional and college sporting events for 14 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has said Flynn coordinated bets with Mardigan, shared profits and losses with him, and communicated regularly with him about sports lines, bets taken and other aspects of the business. Mardigan also served as the “bank” for Flynn’s bets.

Mardigan will be sentenced in December. He could face 28 years in prison and will have to forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash seized by federal agents last year, give up real estate worth at least $5.6 million and pay restitution of $1.3 million under the outline of a plea deal.

This story will be updated.

