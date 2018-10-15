WINSLOW — Ashley Quirion scored the only goal the Winslow girls soccer team needed in a 1-0 win over Maine Central Institute in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B action.

Katie Doughty had the assist on Quirion’s goal for the Black Raiders (12-1), who outshot MCI 20-6 and had five corners to the Huskies’ one.

Jennifer Ferry made four saves for Winslow, while Leah Bussell made 16 for MCI (5-9).

BOYS SOCCER

HALL-DALE 9, CARRABEC 0: Alec Byron scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Bulldogs (13-1) to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Farmingdale.

Josh Nadeau had three goals and two assists for Hall-Dale, while Camden Adams and Ozzy Esmeroglu had goals and Akira Warren and Ian Stebbins had two assists apiece.

Brad Clark made 29 saves for the Cobras (0-13).

