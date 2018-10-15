AUGUSTA — After a car crashed into the Bangor Street fire station on Sunday morning, a man has been charged with aggravated criminal mischief, false public alarm and burglary, police said.

Thomas Cloutier, 57, faces those charges following the crash, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Lully.

Police said surveillance footage showed a dark-colored SUV hit the Daryl Parker Wells Fire Station on Bangor Street on Sunday. Police arrested Thomas Cloutier, 57, in connection with the crash after an unrelated incident. Photo courtesy of the Augusta Police Department

On Sunday at 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious crash at the Bangor Street fire station. Damage was sustained to both the Fire Station structure as well as to a primary rescue vehicle, Lully said.

“There was no one injured during the crash, and the unidentified male suspect fled the location before police could arrive, in a dark colored SUV,” Lully said in a Monday afternoon news release.

Lully said that surveillance cameras at the station captured a white male driving a dark Audi SUV. A photo included in the press release shows minor damage to the rear bumper of a black Audi SUV.

Later Sunday morning, police responded to an unrelated incident at 9:53 a.m. on the Ward Road in Augusta. Once there, the responding officer recognized a damaged dark SUV, which matched the description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Police reports from Sunday show a medical rescue being conducted on Ward Road at 9:53 a.m. Lully’s release did not say whether Cloutier was taken to the hospital or if he was arrested after that rescue. Lully was not immediately available for comment.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office did not have a photo available for Cloutier.

