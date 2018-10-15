ATLANTA — Brian Snitker has a two-year contract for only the second time in his 41 years with the Atlanta Braves.

It’s little wonder that Snitker, who turns 63 on Wednesday, said Monday he never assumed he’d be asked to return as manager even after leading Atlanta to a surprise NL East division title and its first playoff berth since 2013.

“I’ve been around long enough to know you’re never guaranteed tomorrow in this business,” Snitker said after his two-year deal was announced by General Manager Alex Anthopoulos. The deal includes a club option for 2021.

Snitker began his long run with the Braves as a minor league player in 1977 and spent 20 years as a minor league manager in addition to stints as Atlanta’s bullpen coach and third-base coach. He said that his only previous two-year contract came when Bobby Cox became general manager in 1985.

Now, as a leading candidate to be NL manager of the year, he again has more than a one-year contract.

“It does give you a sense of accomplishment, I guess,” Snitker said. “I feel really good about it. I feel good I have the opportunity to stay around longer and be a part of this.”

Pitching coach Chuck Hernandez won’t return. All other members of Snitker’s coaching staff also received two-year deals.

Anthopoulos said it was his suggestion to replace Hernandez, who he said is “open-minded” about possibly returning in another capacity. Anthopoulos said Snitker had to be talked into replacing Hernandez.

“The human being he is, I think he would have had continuity there. … I had some concerns. The more we talked about it, he understood,” Anthopoulos said.

Snitker said “I was that guy” who was reassigned in 2013, moving from Atlanta’s third-base coach to Triple-A Gwinnett’s manager.

Snitker said Hernandez is a “wonderful, really good pitching coach.”

“I get that in the process sometimes you want to go in a different direction,” he said.

Anthopoulos wouldn’t elaborate on his concerns with Hernandez. He said there is no time frame on hiring a new pitching coach and said the search could include internal candidates.

Snitker was named interim manager in May 2016 after Fredi Gonzalez was fired. Snitker will be heading into his third full season as the club’s manager in 2019.

Anthopoulos said he was impressed with Snitker’s leadership from the dugout.

“When we did hit a bump in the road, lost four games in a row, he was steady,” Anthopoulos said. “Some guys panic.”

After a third straight 90-loss season in 2017, the Braves improved to 90-72 with some of baseball’s best young talent, including Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Mike Foltynewicz.

CUBS: Chicago hired Anthony Iapoce as its major league hitting coach, replacing the fired Chili Davis.

Iapoce was the major league hitting coach for Texas the last three seasons. He spent the previous three years in the Cubs’ organization and the team said he’s familiar with many members of the big league club.

During Iapoce’s three years in Texas, the Rangers ranked fifth in the American League in runs and fourth in home runs. The 2017 Rangers were the first MLB team with nine players to reach at least 17 homers in the same season.

Chicago won 95 games in a franchise-record fourth straight playoff season but its offense was inconsistent. The Cubs finished fourth in the National League in scoring but managed one run or zero in 39 regular-season games. They scored just two runs over 22 innings in losing the NL Central tiebreaker game against Milwaukee and the NL wild-card game to Colorado.

DODGERS: Strong wind gusts raked Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 in the National League Championship Series.

The first fall Santa Ana winds arrived. The warm, sustained gusts blow from the desert to the ocean but rarely affect the stadium on the northern edge of downtown Los Angeles.

During batting practice, the flags in center field blew in with the temperature around 80 degrees.

Palm trees in the outfield waved in the wind.

n Outfielder Joc Pederson and his wife, Kelsey, welcomed a girl named Poppy on Sunday night. The team said she weighs 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

