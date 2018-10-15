LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring, Kensington Palace said Monday.

The announcement came as Harry and the former Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the couple after they landed.

“Their royal highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said in a statement.

The trip will include attending the Invictus Games, a visit to a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

The prince and the former actress married in a glittering service in Windsor in May.

British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed the news of Meghan’s pregnancy, which provided a bit of relief from concerns about the stalled Brexit negotiations.

She sent her “warmest congratulations “ to Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle on Monday.

May tweeted: “Wishing them all the best.”

The prime minister wasn’t invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May. The couple shied away from inviting the country’s politicians to focus on family and friends.

International visitors to Buckingham Palace to see the popular Changing of the Guard ceremony reacted with joy to the news.

A 29-year-old Canadian tourist Braden Fraser from Toronto said that “it’s wonderful.”

Fraser said “I was happy about the first couple of marriages and the children coming. I’m glad to see the monarchy is carrying on. Back home we love them, so I’m glad to be here as it’s happening.”

New Yorker Christine Kearney, 59, was pleased as well. She said that “I think it’s lovely that they’re having a family so soon.”

A 51-year-old Australian, Rebecca Courtney, also noted that the pregnancy comes just five months after the couple wed at Windsor Castle. She said that “they certainly didn’t waste any time, did they? They didn’t get to enjoy married life just as a couple for too long, but it’ll be gorgeous with a child.”

