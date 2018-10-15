WATERVILLE — A City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in The Chace Community Forum at Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons has been canceled because there is only one non-pressing item on the agenda, according to city officials.

That item, requesting that Councilor Winifred Tate, D-Ward 6, be appointed to the marijuana study committee, will be taken up at the council’s next meeting Nov. 7, according to City Clerk Patti Dubois and City Manager Michael Roy.

Winifred Tate

Council meetings are usually held the first and third Tuesday of the month, but because elections are being held Nov. 6, the council meeting will be held the next day, a Wednesday.

The marijuana committee was appointed last month to study current state law regarding all aspects of marijuana cultivation, distribution, sale, medical and other uses to better determine how the city will or will not add more conditions around marijuana use, cultivation and sale, Roy said Monday.

The committee has so far had one meeting, at which Jennifer Bergeron was named chairman, according to Roy. Other members are Councilor Nathaniel White, D-Ward 2, Robert Vear, Luc Duplessie, Tom Ferris and Anthony George, with Dan Bradstreet, the city’s code enforcement officer, and Roy serving as ex-officio, or nonvoting, members.

The city currently has a moratorium on retail establishments for the sale of recreational marijuana. Councilors last year voted to prohibit retail sales in the business district.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: