A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in Saco this month has died, police said.
Lee Pratt, 59, of Buxton, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Oct. 3 when it collided with a Honda Civic at the intersection of Jenkins and Buxton roads, police said.
Pratt died Sunday at Maine Medical Center in Portland from his injuries, police said.
Speed does not appear to have been a factor, but police will await the results of an accident reconstruction to determine the cause, said Saco Police Deputy Chief Jack Clements.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
College
College football notes: Colby showing improvement
-
Football
Class C North football playoff preview
-
Local & State
Athens family marks end of a generation with death of Freda Rowell
-
Business
New England power grid operators learned lessons from last year’s cold snap
-
Politics
With fall foliage comes political ‘mud season’ in Maine