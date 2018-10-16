A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in Saco this month has died, police said.

Lee Pratt, 59, of Buxton, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Oct. 3 when it collided with a Honda Civic at the intersection of Jenkins  and Buxton roads, police said.

Pratt died Sunday at Maine Medical Center in Portland from his injuries, police said.

Speed does not appear to have been a factor, but police will await the results of an accident reconstruction to determine the cause, said Saco Police Deputy Chief Jack Clements.

filed under:
saco maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.