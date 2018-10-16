Independent gubernatorial candidate Alan Caron held a series of press conferences Tuesday touting smaller government, affordable healthcare, a 30-year energy independence plan and major bonding for expanded broadband as part of an eight-point economic plan.

Also on Caron’s list – welcoming immigrants, shrinking the Legislature to 100 members and limiting the number of bills submitted, investing in small business, changing elections so only two people are on the ballot in November and offering loan programs for college graduates who stay and work in Maine.

“Maine needs a clear vision of where we’re going so we can align our resources and actions,” Caron wrote in the pamphlet outlining the economic plan. The state is “uniquely fractured” by region and partisanship, he said, and he would work to bring people together. Caron, who is using an RV for a campaign office, held press conferences in Portland, Augusta and Bangor on Tuesday.

Caron, an economic development consultant, is one of four candidates to replace Gov. Paul LePage, who is termed out of office. Attorney General Janet Mills, a Democrat, and Republican Shawn Moody, owner of a chain of autobody repair shops, have been leading the race. Caron and state treasurer Terry Hayes are both running as independents.

