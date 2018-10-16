Property owners in Gardiner beware. If you have something of value in or near the highway right of way it could be destroyed by the public works department.
On Jan. 5, a city employee operating a sidewalk plow tried to clear heavy, wet snow from the sidewalk in front of my house. This was too much for the machine, which ran into my hedge, destroying five cedar trees.
I paid a lawn care company $750 to replace the damaged cedars. The city of Gardiner claims no responsibility for my loss because the hedge is within Route 24’s right of way.
This isn’t the only time public works has damaged my property. They have run into the hedge several times, gone through a flower garden with their machinery, and deposited sand on the lawn well outside the right of way.
David O. Locke
South Gardiner
