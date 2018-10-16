This database lists contributions to the three candidates in Maine’s 2018 U.S. Senate race. The data was drawn from the latest quarterly campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Oct. 15.

*Note: as of 3 p.m. Oct. 16, the latest itemized donations to the Ringelstein campaign had not been processed. The chart and table below include donations to the Ringelstein campaign as of June 30 only.

Source: Federal Election Commission

  • Angus King (I)
  • Eric Brakey (R)
  • Zak Ringelstein (D)

Showing donations to all candidates:

Date Candidate Amount Donor Donor city Donor state Donor employer
Date Candidate Amount Donor Donor city Donor state Donor employer
Read or Post Comments

filed under:
angus king, campaign finance
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.